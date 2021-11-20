FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $461.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $467.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.51.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

