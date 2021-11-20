Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$790.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $458.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $320.52 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.46 and a 200-day moving average of $437.90.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

