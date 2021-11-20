Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE FTCH opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

