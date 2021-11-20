Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 18,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,855,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,779,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

