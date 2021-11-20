Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

