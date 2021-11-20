Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.17. 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000.

