Filecash (FIC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $22,833.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars.

