Financial Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aethlon Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 0 2.14

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.14%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -954.60% -51.55% -48.23% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08%

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 61.59 -$7.89 million ($0.64) -4.13 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 208.68 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -6.74

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

