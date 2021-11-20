Financial Contrast: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get National Research alerts:

This table compares National Research and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $133.28 million 8.12 $37.26 million $1.41 30.17 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 24.96% 48.54% 24.51% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Research and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.