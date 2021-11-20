Financial Contrast: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.79 $20.32 million $2.53 9.03 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.80 $36.99 million $1.37 12.67

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.01% 9.23% 1.26%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

