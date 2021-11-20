Financial Contrast: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 252.75%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.19% -18.22% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 8.74% 12.28% 8.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($1.29) -7.98 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $349.85 million 2.81 $1.40 million $0.72 28.49

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

