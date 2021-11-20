First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,419 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in F5 Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $231.94 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total value of $551,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

