First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

