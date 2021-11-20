First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.13 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

