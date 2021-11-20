First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

