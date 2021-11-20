First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.