First Hawaiian Bank Invests $845,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

