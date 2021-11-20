First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $253.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $258.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.