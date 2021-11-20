First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

