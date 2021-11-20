First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

