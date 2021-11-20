First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

