First Hawaiian Bank Sells 135,598 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 135,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.