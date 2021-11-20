First Hawaiian Bank Sells 555 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

SLB stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

