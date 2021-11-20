First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.55 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

