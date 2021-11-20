First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Lam Research by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $644.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.78 and a 200 day moving average of $606.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $433.38 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.