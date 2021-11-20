First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.08 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

