First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

