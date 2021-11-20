First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

