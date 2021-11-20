First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

