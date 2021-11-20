First PREMIER Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $286.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.22 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

