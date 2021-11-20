First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,090. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

