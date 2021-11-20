First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,090. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

