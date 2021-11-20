First Trust Advisors LP Buys 79,517 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCF. Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MCF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.