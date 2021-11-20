First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of National Bank worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 35.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

