First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $614.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.