First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $55,722,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Owens Corning by 55.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE OC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

