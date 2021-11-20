First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,944 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Verso worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $683.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

