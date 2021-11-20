First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,607 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Kimball International worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kimball International by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 7.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

