First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FEMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 89,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.