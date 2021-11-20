First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $6,098,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $369,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPEI opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.