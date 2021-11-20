First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.