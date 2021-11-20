First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
