Flamingo Price Down 6% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $94.34 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00072282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.12 or 0.07343156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.39 or 0.99852156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

