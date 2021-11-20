flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

