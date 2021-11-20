Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN remained flat at $$9.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
