Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,443 CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

