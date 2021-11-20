Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $237,000 Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,761,000.

Shares of SEIX stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

