Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $252,000 Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 49.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $840,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVACU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.