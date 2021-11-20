Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

