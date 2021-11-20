Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $14,262,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 177,969 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $6,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $5,468,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,697,000.

Shares of SBEAU opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

