Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $10,261,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $95.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.