Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 14,302 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

